Fattest cat in humane society’s history up for adoption

There's a cat up for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society that has a whole lot of love to give, but lots of weight to lose.

Wheels, the largest cat in the humane society's history, needs an owner who can help him shed the pounds off his 33-pound frame.

The 14-year-old tabby came to the shelter from another humane society that wanted to make sure he had access to full medical care. Wheels needs to lose weight slowly and steadily, veterinarians say.

The cat is up for adoption for $12 and a medical consultation is included for free.

You can visit Wheels from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the OHS shelter at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd.

Earlier this year, the humane society found a home for another fat cat, 28-pound Walter. He found new owners quickly, thanks in part to his appearances on TV.



