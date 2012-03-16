Kyron Horman’s dad raises awareness at car show

Kyron Horman's father is using this weekend's Portland Roadster Show to spread awareness about his missing son.

Kyron disappeared from Skyline School in northwest Portland in June 2010.

Since then, his father, Kaine Horman, has worked with law enforcement and made appearances at community events in hopes of finding his son.

"We still have a lot of work to do and this, I think, helps keep us busy. But I also think it helps keep him out in the forefront of everyone's minds and really just keeps him in touch. So, I think until he comes home, we'll continue to do these types of things," he says.

Kaine Horman says that authorities are still actively working to find Kyron. No suspects have been named in the case.

The Portland Roadster Show runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.

General admission is $15 per person. Children 12 and under get in free.

