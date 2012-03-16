Man sentenced in crash that left pregnant woman brain damaged

A man convicted of crashing into a pregnant woman's car, leaving her brain damaged, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Jack Whiteaker was convicted of assault, reckless driving and DUII for the April 2010 crash. Cayla Wilson, then 19 years old and five months pregnant, has been in the hospital for the last two years.

Whiteaker interrupted prosecutors and the victim's family members during the two-hour hearing Friday, proclaiming his innocence in a series of expletive-laden outbursts.

"This man has no remorse over the devastation he has caused," Cayla Wilson's father, Bill, said.

"Because I didn't do it," Whiteaker yelled.

Blood tests showed Whiteaker was high on toxic levels of meth when he crashed into Wilson's car on SE Jenne Road.

Wilson was hospitalized with major brain damage. Her daughter, JaiKyla, was born prematurely by C-section. She has a tube running from her brain to her stomach to help drain spinal fluid, a condition she will have for the rest of her life.

Sparks played a recent jailhouse phone call Whiteaker made, in which he complained about Cayla Wilson and said he wanted her to stay in a coma or die. In court, he pumped his fists when he heard himself refer to her using expletives.

The judge ordered Whiteaker to stop his outbursts, or he would be taken out of the courtroom and watching the proceedings by video. He continued to mouth, "I didn't do it," as Cayla Wilson's family read their impact statements.

After the hearing, Cayla Wilson's parents said the outbursts angered them. Their focus is on their daughter and granddaughter.

"It makes me angry, but I just try to hold back," said Denise Wilson, her mother. "To me, it will never be enough, it will never be enough. My daughter has to spend the rest of her life the way she is. All we can hope for is to bring her home."

"We pray each and every day, we pray each and every night for them to bring us justice and that has come," said Bill Wilson. "And now the next thing that we pray for is to bring our daughter home."

A fund has been set up at Wells Fargo to pay for medical bills and JaiKyla's education. It is called the "Cayla and JaiKyla Wilson Fund."

