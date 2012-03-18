Timbers earn 1-1 draw on road against Dallas - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers earn 1-1 draw on road against Dallas

By The Associated Press
FRISCO, TX (AP) -

Darlington Nagbe scored in the 51st minute to lift the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Blas Perez posted his first MLS goal in the 22nd minute for Dallas, which beat New York 2-1 in its season opener last Sunday. Perez had two assists against the Red Bulls.

Kris Boyd, a Scottish star playing just his second MLS game, had two good chances to give Portland the lead, but was denied by FC Dallas goalkeeper Kevin Hartman in the 59th and 71st minutes.

Portland was coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Philadelphia in its season opener on Monday.

Dallas was without star forward Brek Shea, who was called to the U.S. under-23 men's national team training camp.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

