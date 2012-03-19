First-place Thunder put away Blazers

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points, Kevin Durant had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder began work on restoring their home-court dominance, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 111-95 on Sunday night.

James Harden added 14 points for Oklahoma City, which moved to 10-1 this season in the game immediately following a loss. The Thunder had lost at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Thunder shot 55.4% from the field, led by double digits for most of the final 39 minutes and improved their record to 34-11, best in the NBA's Western Conference.

Oklahoma City had lost 3 of its last four games at Chesapeake Energy Arena after opening the season 17-1 at home.

