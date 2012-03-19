First-place Thunder put away Blazers - KPTV - FOX 12

First-place Thunder put away Blazers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points, Kevin Durant had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder began work on restoring their home-court dominance, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 111-95 on Sunday night.

James Harden added 14 points for Oklahoma City, which moved to 10-1 this season in the game immediately following a loss. The Thunder had lost at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Thunder shot 55.4% from the field, led by double digits for most of the final 39 minutes and improved their record to 34-11, best in the NBA's Western Conference.

Oklahoma City had lost 3 of its last four games at Chesapeake Energy Arena after opening the season 17-1 at home.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

