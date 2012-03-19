Girl in school shooting case turns 9 in hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Girl in school shooting case turns 9 in hospital

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

The third-grade girl who nearly died when a classmate accidentally discharged a gun has turned 9 years old.

Amina Kocer-Bowman's birthday is Monday. Last week she was moved out of the intensive care unit at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. She is now listed in satisfactory condition.

The child has undergone multiple surgeries since she was wounded in a Bremerton classroom on Feb. 22. The girl's surgeon has said the bullet narrowly missed the child's vital organs but tore her liver and a major vein.

The mother of the 9-year-old boy who took the gun to school and her boyfriend have both pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the case.

