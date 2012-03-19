Cold case: Portland father found dead in parked car

For Brenda Davis, the murder of her son, Terry Norris, is a never-ending nightmare.

For 12 years, Davis has been plagued with questions: Who killed the 28-year-old Portland father and why?

"I find myself, sometimes, I just wake up screaming in the middle of the night," Davis said. "And I have to try and wake myself out of it. I pray every day, every day. I have to ask God just to get me through this particular day."



Around midnight on Oct. 13, 1999, Norris' fiancee received a phone call from an unfamiliar number at the couple's Portland home, according to cold case investigators. Police said she told Norris, who then left a short time later.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of gunfire near Peninsula Park. They found Norris shot to death in his car in a residential area in the 6200 block of North Kirby Avenue.



"Right as uniforms get there to the shots fired call, the engine just blows up and the smoke is everywhere and they go up to the car and he's dead inside," said Det. Ken Whattam, who was one of the original investigators on the case.



"I was real angry," said Ronald Carter, Norris' uncle. "Now I think about him a lot. Like I said, he was like a brother to me."



Detectives said they had no witnesses and no suspect descriptions -- the motive was unclear.

But they said there are people in the community who have information about the killer. Norris' mother agreed.



"He has so-called friends that I know know what happened to him and won't come forward and say a word. To me, that's hurtful," Davis said.



