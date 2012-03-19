Pink recycle bins help breast cancer patients

If the standard blue recycling bin just doesn't do it for you, you're in luck. Waste Connections is offering customers in Vancouver a chance to swap out their boring blue for bright pink.

It's all part of a fundraiser for the Pink Lemonade Foundation, a group aiming to raise awareness about breast reconstruction rights.

The organization says only 40 percent of women who receive a mastectomy after a breast cancer diagnosis go on to have breast reconstruction. They want breast cancer patients to know that reconstruction is their right.

Starting Wednesday, customers can pay $200 to switch out their blue bins for the bright pink recycle bins. You can place an order at a special open house Wednesday at PeaceHealth Medical Group Plastic Surgery Office, 505 NE 87th Ave, Suite 250 (Bldg. A) in Vancouver.

All of the money raised will go to the Pink Lemonade Foundation.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

