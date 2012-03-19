Teen accused in brother’s death faces new charge - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen accused in brother’s death faces new charge

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

A teenager accused of accidentally killing his brother now faces an additional charge.

Daniel Perez-Hammond, of The Dalles, was arraigned Monday on a charge of coercion for allegedly threatening to beat someone up.

The new charge is unrelated to the ones he is facing in the death of his brother.

In that case, police said Perez-Hammond was playing with a gun late last month when it accidentally fired and killed Michael Perez-Hammond.

Daniel Perez-Hammond pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges. He will be back in court next month for a plea hearing in that case.

Previous story:

Feb. 27, 2012: Police: The Dalles teen shot brother in head

