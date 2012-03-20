Mixed Martial Arts Bootcamp - KPTV - FOX 12

Mixed Martial Arts Bootcamp

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

If you're looking for a unique, challenging way to get in shape, Bootcamp R.D.F.T. is helping many people take their fitness to the next level.

Bootcamp R.D.F.T. is located at 8548 SW Apple Way in Portland near Jesuit High School.

RDFT stands for results driven fitness training.

For more information, visit http://www.bootcampresults.com/.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.