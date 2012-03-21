Roy in attendance as Blazers lose to Bucks

Drew Gooden scored 19 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Portland 116-87 on Tuesday night in the Trail Blazers' first home game since coach Nate McMillan was fired last week.



Carlos Delfino had 16 points, and Monta Ellis added 14 points and nine assists for the surging Bucks, who have won six straight.



LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers.

The only other bright spot for Portland was Brandon Roy, who made his first appearance at the Rose Garden since his abrupt retirement at the start of training camp.



Roy, a three-time All-Star who left the game because of trouble with both of his knees, was unexpectedly sitting courtside and was wildly cheered when he was shown on the Rose Garden's video scoreboard.

Team owner Paul Allen was among those who joined in the ovation.

