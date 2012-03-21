Ski resorts describing conditions as ‘epic’ - KPTV - FOX 12

Ski resorts describing conditions as ‘epic’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

"Epic" is how two ski resorts on Mount Hood are describing conditions after getting a dumping of fresh snow.

At Timberline, workers there are reporting the biggest daily snowfall of the year -- 19 inches in 24 hours, bringing the ski base total to 198 inches.

"Cold temperatures associated with this storm front have produced epic winter-like powder skiing conditions," a spokesman for the lodge said in a news release.

Mt. Hood Meadows has received more than 2 feet of snow in the past 24 hours, with more on the way.

"We expect another foot or more will fall during the day today, making for a truly epic powder experience," a resort representative said in a news release.

Crews are busy digging out the lifts, workers there said, and grooming will be minimal because of the massive amount of snow.

