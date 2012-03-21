Two new Rose Festival Princesses crowned

Lydia Terjeson from Southridge High School and Mehek Sethi from Lake Oswego High School are the two newest princesses to join the Rose Festival Court.

Terjeson, 17, was born in Pendleton. She's involved in a wide variety of school activities like the National Honor Society, SOLV, lacrosse and holds a number of leadership positions.

She enjoys spending time with friends and family, playing board games, baking, badminton and art, and said the person she admires the most is her grandma.

"She is the epitome of strength. She grew up on a farm having nothing, wasn't able to go college but still has made a life for herself. She is also a cancer survivor and I admire her fire for pushing through her toughest hours. She is also my style icon," Terjeson said.

She's only a junior but after she graduates, she plans to pursue a career in business administration with an emphasis in hospitality and tourism.

Joining Terjeson on the court is Mehek Sethi from Lake Oswego High School.

She is also a junior, but is already planning on double majoring in Law and Economics with a minor in Spanish when she goes to college.

Sethi plays varsity tennis and is involved in several clubs including Model United Nations, Key Club and Spanish Club.

She said during high school, she's learned that nothing is impossible once she sets her mind to it.

"When I set a 200-pound goal for my school supplies drive, I was told it would be impossible, but I learned that if I apply myself and truly put forth my greatest effort, I can achieve anything," Sethi said.

Her favorite Rose Festival event is the Grand Floral Parade.

"Watching the parade has always been a tradition in my family. All the different groups and schools that participate inspire me to be a part of the Rose Festival," she said.

The 2012 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be selected at the Queen's Coronation Saturday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

