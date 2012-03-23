Blazers hold off Grizzlies for win - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers hold off Grizzlies for win

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Nicolas Batum had 24 points and the new-look Portland Trail Blazers held off the Memphis Grizzlies 97-93 on Thursday night.

Jamal Crawford had 17 points, including four clutch free throws in the final seconds for the Blazers, who snapped a two-game skid to even to 2-2 under interim head coach Kaleb Canales.

Marc Gasol's layup narrowed it to 91-88 with 2:15 to go. Neither side could get a shot to fall as time wound down, but Wesley Matthews made free throws for Portland before Mike Conley's 3-pointer kept the Grizzlies close at 93-91.

Crawford's two free throws with 13 seconds left gave Portland some cushion, and after O.J. Mayo made a layup for the Grizzlies, Crawford added two more.

Rudy Gay missed a 3 at the buzzer for Memphis.

