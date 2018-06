We're announcing the winners of FOX 12's The X Factor Audition Pass Contest.



FOX 12 Oregon partnered with 105.1 The Buzz for the contest as Season 2 auditions got into full swing across the country.



The winners of the FOX 12 contest receive a pass to an audition next month in San Francisco.



The grand prize winner, who receives airfare and hotel accommodations, is Heather Christina, of Vancouver.



