Better Living Show - KPTV - FOX 12

Better Living Show

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland's Better Living Show is this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.

The Better Living Home Garden and LifeStyle Show will introduce you to businesses and groups that can help you make choices positive for you and the environment.

For more information, visit http://www.betterlivingshow.org/.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.