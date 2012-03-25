Nine months later, Morrison Bridge reopens - KPTV - FOX 12

Nine months later, Morrison Bridge reopens

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

All traffic lanes and ramps to and from the Morrison Bridge reopened Saturday evening, wrapping up a nine-month construction project.

The project replaced the open steel grating on the lift span with a solid surface deck.
 
County officials said the deck improves safety by providing more traction for cars. Drivers will no longer be prohibited from changing lanes on the lift spans.
 
Saturday's traffic changes include:

  • Three traffic lanes are open in both directions on the bridge
  • The north sidewalk on the bridge is open
  • Westbound access to the bridge and downtown from S .E. Morrison Street, S.E. Grand Avenue and S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (Oregon 99E) is restored
  • The S.W. Naito Parkway onramp to the bridge is open


On Tuesday, there will be a series of test bridge lifts to rebalance the drawbridge. Drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes during the test lift.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.