Nine months later, Morrison Bridge reopens

All traffic lanes and ramps to and from the Morrison Bridge reopened Saturday evening, wrapping up a nine-month construction project.
The project replaced the open steel grating on the lift span with a solid surface deck.
County officials said the deck improves safety by providing more traction for cars. Drivers will no longer be prohibited from changing lanes on the lift spans.
Saturday's traffic changes include:
On Tuesday, there will be a series of test bridge lifts to rebalance the drawbridge. Drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes during the test lift.
