Robbery suspect shot by police near Laurelhurst Park

A suspect in a Belmont Street convenience store robbery was shot by police after he burst out of his car with what was later determined to be a fake gun, officers say.



The man was found sleeping in his getaway car at Southeast 37th Avenue and Stark Street near Laurelhurst Park on Monday morning, according to investigators.

Police called for an armored vehicle and backup to help with the arrest. Spike strips were also placed near the car in case the suspect tried to drive away. But as officers were waiting for members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team to arrive, the man woke up.

Concerned he might try to escape into the neighborhood, police say the officers started giving the man commands.

Officers say the suspect started to get out of the car while armed with a handgun.

Four officers then fired seven rounds, hitting the man multiple times, according to authorities.



The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition.

Police later determined the man's weapon was a pellet gun.



The man is suspected of robbing Jae's Market on Southeast 48th and Belmont Street late Sunday morning, investigators say.



Surveillance video from that robbery shows a man waving around a gun before grabbing cash and leaving in a blue Honda Civic.



The suspect's identity hasn't been released. As per police bureau policy, the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave. None were injured.



Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0449 or Christopher.Traynor@PortlandOregon.gov.

