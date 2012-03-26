Volunteers hold fundraiser for wounded dog

People living in the city of Orting are rallying around the owners of a dog who police said was tortured at the hands of a neighbor.

Ricky Knowles is accused of using dog treats to lure the golden retriever named Kona into his yard and attack him with a hatchet.

Kona is now recovering, but the dog's vet bills have topped more than $3,000.

People touched by the dog's story came together over the weekend to raise money to help Kona's owners out.

"Perfect strangers are just giving money to help pay the vet bill for my dog," said one of Kona's owners.

She went on to add that she felt, "Overwhelmed, loved, supported. This has been such an experience that I can't even fathom. Touched, truly touched by everybody's love and support."

The fundraiser raked in about $3,400.

Knowles has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges.

