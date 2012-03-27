Look out Fred Armisen. The people of Portland are putting their own spin on "Portlandia."



"People's Portlandia," a special event inspired by the popular comedy show, is being held Thursday, March 29 at the Hollywood Theatre.



The event will be a collection of Portlandia-inspired skits performed by Portland residents.



The deadline to submit films was earlier this month, but now you can watch them all March 29.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://hollywoodtheatre.org/weekly-portlandia-screenings-featuring-peoples-portlandia/.

