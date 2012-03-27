Portland man missing after possible ski trip

Police are asking for help to find a southwest Portland man who may have been on a cross-country skiing trip before he disappeared.



Samuel Coleman, 61, was reported missing by his family on Monday.



Family members say Coleman normally keeps in contact with loved ones, so it's unusual that he hasn't checked in. They also describe him as an avid outdoorsman, who is usually well-prepared for outings.

Deputies from Clackamas, Hood River and Deschutes counties have been looking for signs of Coleman or his van near ski trails and Sno-Parks, in case Coleman was skiing.

Detectives say Coleman may have most recently been in the La Pine or Sunriver area, but no further details are available.



Coleman is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His light-blue 1995 Nissan Quest van with black pipe insulation on the roof racks is also missing.

Because detectives aren't certain that Coleman went on a ski trip, they are asking the public to report any sightings or contact with the missing man.

Anyone who knows Coleman's whereabouts is asked to call 911. People with information about the case are asked to contact Detective Mike Weinstein at 503-823-0446.

