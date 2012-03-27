Police identify suspect shot by officers in SE Portland

Portland police have identified a robbery suspect who investigators say was shot by officers after bursting out of his car with a pellet gun.

Jonah Aaron Potter, 31, is in fair condition at a local hospital.



Police linked Potter to a convenience store robbery that took place the day before he was shot. Surveillance footage of the incident at Jae's Market on Southeast Belmont Street shows a man waving a gun before taking off with money.

On Monday morning, police officers spotted Potter sleeping in his car near Laurelhurst Park and prepared to arrest him. But when Potter woke, he got out of his car holding what was later determined to be a pellet gun, according to investigators.



Police say four officers opened fire at Potter, hitting him multiple times.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer Dennis Wilcox, a 21-year-veteran; Officer Larry Wingfield, a 20-year-veteran; Officer Richard Storm, a 13-year-veteran; and Officer Tracy Chamberlin, a 14-year-veteran.

The officers are on paid administrative leave, as per police bureau policy.

