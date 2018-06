The ZTE Score (X500) is a full featured Android smartphone with a 3.5" HVGA capacitive touch display, accelerometer and virtual keypad, 3.2MP camera/camcorder, WiFi capable, 3G real web browsing and XT9 Trace for easy text entry. The Score also includes the new and innovative Muve Music experience, access to over 200,000 apps on the Android market, Google Maps and Navigator, Email, MyAccount, Cricket411, and much more.