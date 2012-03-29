Cold case: Man murdered outside downtown bar 41 years ago

This unsolved murder is from deep in the cold case files.

On July 3, 1970, Portland police were called to Southwest Third Avenue and Salmon Street, where they found a 48-year-old man with a severe head injury.

Five days later, the man died at a hospital.



Cold case investigator Terry Wagner said the victim, LeRoy Flisram, was a working-class man.



Authorities said Flisram had been paid and was likely drinking at The Lotus Bar. But he never made it home that night and police believe the motive for the crime was robbery.

Wagner said one possibility was that Flisram may have been the victim of a trick roll. A trick roll is where a prostitute targets a subject in a bar and tricks the person into going outside, where the person is robbed.

"It looks like he was attacked pretty close by, within a block of The Lotus, as he was trying to go to his car probably, which is parked about a block away," Wagner said.



While disoriented from the head injury, he still managed to get to his car.



"When he does get into his car, he is seen by a Broadway Cab driver who can tell he is really hurt," Wagner added. "He sees blood all over him and he's wobbly, and he sees him get into the front of the car and calls police."



Flisram was taken to what was then the county hospital, where he lingered unconscious for five days before dying of his injuries.

Investigators recently reviewed the case, which they say is one of the oldest in the Cold Case Unit.

They've also sent evidence, including the murder weapon, to the Oregon State Police crime lab to be tested with the latest forensic technology.



"This case is not without the possibility of being solved," Wagner said.



