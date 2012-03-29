Paul Allen denies report he's entertaining offers to sell the Blazers

A spokesman for Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen's company Vulcan has denied a report that said the billionaire is listening to offers to sell the team.



Comcast SportsNet Northwest, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported Thursday that Allen was entertaining offers to sell the team.



But representatives with the Trail Blazers' front office and with Vulcan described the story as false.

On Allen's official Twitter account, he said, "It is absolutely false that I have entertained offers for @pdxtrailblazers. Unnamed sources are wrong as usual. Why don't reporters check?"



Prior to this NBA season, Allen told reporters in a wide-ranging interview that he had no plans to sell the team.



Since then, the Trail Blazers have slogged through a disaster of a regular season, which culminated earlier this month when the team fired head coach Nate McMillan and traded away feature players Gerald Wallace and Marcus Camby.



For now, the team is being guided by interim head coach Kaleb Canales and interim general manager Chad Buchanan.



