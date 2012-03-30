Winterhawks complete first-round playoff sweep with 5-3 win

Ty Rattie scored four goals as the Portland Winterhawks completed a first round sweep of the Kelowna Rockets with a 5-3 road win Thursday.

The Hawks now advance to the second round of the playoffs to take on the Kamloops Blazers.

Portland has home ice advantage in the series, which begins next Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game 2 will be Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. also in the Coliseum.

Rattie's four goals gave him his second hat trick of the series after scoring three times in Game 1. He leads the WHL with 10 goals and 13 points in just four games of postseason play thus far. His 10 goals also surpasses the nine goals he had in 21 playoff games last year.



Along with Rattie's four goals, his Linemates Sven Bartschi and Marcel Noebels added to their own scoring totals, as Bartschi's 11 points is third among WHL players in the playoffs and Noebels is tied for sixth with eight points.

Mac Carruth earned the win in net, stopping 29 of 32 Kelowna shots. Rockets netminder Adam Brown made 30 saves on 34 Portland shots.

