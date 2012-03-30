Driver dressed as Batman escapes ticket in Maryland - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
ROCKVILLE, MD (AP) -

Police in Maryland pulled over a motorist dressed as Batman, but the caped crusader escaped without a ticket.

Authorities pulled over the driver of a black Lamborghini with Batman logo tags last week in Silver Spring outside Washington. The driver was dressed as the Dark Knight -- cape, mask and all. Police, however, weren't impressed and wanted to talk to him about his superhero logo license plate, which isn't an approved plate in the state.

The driver, who goes by Lenny B. Robinson when not dressed as a superhero to visit sick children at hospitals, was able to show them a proper license plate for the car. A video of the stop shows
police officers shaking his hand and taking pictures of him with his ride.

