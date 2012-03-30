Spring storm hits Oregon, causes minor floods

A second spring storm sweeping through Oregon is bringing down branches and causing minor flooding along some coastal streams and valley rivers.



Forecasters at the National Weather Service say heavy rains and high winds are expected to last into Saturday. The warm front could dump a total of 3 to 7 inches near the coast and 1 to 3 inches in the Willamette Valley.

Much of northwest Oregon and inland southwest Washington is currently under a flood watch because of the heavy rains. That alert is set to expire on Saturday afternoon.

In Portland, a tree branch fell onto a car near the Southwest Park Blocks. A nearby sandwich shop, East Side Deli, was damaged but no injuries were reported.



Forecasters have issued a flood warning for the Tualatin River near Dilley, which is expected to crest near 17.8 feet on Friday afternoon.

Minor flooding is also occurring near parts of the Nehalem River.

In the south valley, Benton County authorities are warning residents about significant flooding expected around the Marys River in Philomath and Alsea River in Alsea.



Along the coast, the Coast Guard has closed the navigation bars at Depoe Bay and the Chetco River.

A landslide dumped 400 cubic yards of rocks and debris on U.S. 101 south of Port Orford, blocking the coast highway. Drivers traveling on the highway south of Depoe Bay will encounter lane restrictions in the area for the next two weeks as crews clean up.

ODOT also reports downed trees and debris in the area.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

