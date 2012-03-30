Caught on camera: Roof collapses beneath firefighters in Michigan

A building fire left firefighters literally hanging on for their lives in Michigan on Thursday.



The firefighters were trying to ventilate the roof of a burning building in Dearborn, MI. They tried chopping a hole in the roof, but it gave way under them.



They then scrambled to get off the roof, and one by one they were able to get to safety.



The firefighters weren't seriously hurt.

WJBK in Detroit reported the fire at the cleaning business may have started when a laundry cart somehow caught fire.



