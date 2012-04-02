Easter at Pix Patisserie

Pix Patisserie is ringing in Easter with some tasty treats and fun events.



The Egg Hunt Extravaganza is Sunday, April 8. When the doors open at Pix's two locations, there will be 50 hidden eggs, each filled with a Golden Ticket worth up to $50 in treats. (Limit: One egg per customer.) There's also an Easter Sunday Tea service at the North Williams location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



In addition, Pix is selling its Kinder Surprise Eggs -- dark and white chocolate eggs with a toy inside. The eggs are made in house and all of the toys are part of a series.



Pix's two locations are located in southeast Portland at 3402 SE Division and in north Portland at 3901 N Williams.



For more information, visit http://www.pixpatisserie.com/pages/news-events.

