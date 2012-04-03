$40K worth of stolen property found after Florence man's arrest - KPTV - FOX 12

$40K worth of stolen property found after Florence man's arrest

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Oregon State Police Photo courtesy Oregon State Police
FLORENCE, OR (KPTV) -

A Florence-area man faces burglary and theft charges in cases in both Lane and Coos counties.

Jesse Leon Johnson, 28, was arrested last week and lodged in the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, the unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Officers say they located a stolen cargo trailer loaded with motorcycles, musical instruments, fishing gear, firearms and other miscellaneous items.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.