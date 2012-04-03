$40K worth of stolen property found after Florence man's arrest

A Florence-area man faces burglary and theft charges in cases in both Lane and Coos counties.

Jesse Leon Johnson, 28, was arrested last week and lodged in the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, the unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Officers say they located a stolen cargo trailer loaded with motorcycles, musical instruments, fishing gear, firearms and other miscellaneous items.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

