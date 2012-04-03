Oregon DMV announces express office closures

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles plans to close two of its express field offices and change the operating hours of a third office in an effort to reduce costs, officials announced.

The move will save the agency approximately $500,000 every two years, according to a DMV news release.

The express offices that will be closing are located at the Tanasbourne Mall in Hillsboro and the Valley River Center Mall in Eugene. According to the DMV, the leases for both offices are expiring this year and their last day of business will be May 12.

In addition, the DMV announced its Sherwood office will switch its Tuesday-Saturday business hours to a standard Monday-Friday schedule in mid-May.

