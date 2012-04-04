Rose City Salsa Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

Rose City Salsa Festival

Posted: Updated:

The second annual Rose City Salsa Festival is April 12-15.

For more information, visit http://www.rosecitysalsafestival.com/hello-world/1.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.