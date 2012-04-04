Cold Case: Portland father shot to death while holding toddler

"I don't have a night where I go to sleep and don't hear gunshots. There isn't a night that I don't re-live that."

Terrance Carter said he will never forget Nov. 7, 2000, the day his cousin, Tyrone Abraham, was gunned down while holding his 2-year-old son in his arms.

"He was holding his son and little Tyrone bounced out of his arms and I don't even really remember going for the phone. I just ended up with the phone and had called 911," Carter said.

Carter told FOX 12 it was early afternoon and they were inside Abraham's apartment in the 12300 block of Southeast Kelly Street.

"We were sitting in the living room, kinda talking, watching the basketball game. And I can remember I get a knock on the door," Carter recalled.

A knock, cold case investigators said, that ended in murder.

Police said three men came in -- one identified himself as "JB" and was known to the victim. Investigators said the men were looking for something.

"They were looking in drawers," said retired Detective Dennis Baker, who recently reviewed the case. "They even looked in a wallet, asked the victim, and the victim said, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

Carter recalled that after his cousin spoke with the men for a few minutes, the situation changed dramatically.

"The guy pulled a gun on him," Carter said.

"The victim says, 'I can't believe you're gonna kill me while I'm holding my son.' And took out a gun and shot him," Baker said.

Police said the three intruders were seen speeding away in a white car. Detectives said there had been reports about drug activity at the apartment complex and Abraham had been arrested for drug possession and did have gang contacts.

Investigators said the murder was pre-meditated; they need to identify the man who called himself "JB."

For Carter, the loss of a cousin who was more like a brother is an ongoing emotional ordeal.

"It was like half of me was missing. I still feel that way," Carter said. "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't talk to him."



