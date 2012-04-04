Driver plows SUV into Vancouver insurance office

A driver plowed her SUV into the front of a Vancouver insurance office Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the elderly woman behind the wheel of a Kia Rondo was parking outside a State Farm office at Southeast 192nd Avenue and 41st Street when she hit the gas pedal for some reason.



An employee inside the office saw the car coming and managed to jump out of the way, fire crews said.



The car then launched almost completely into the building.



The driver was not injured but the employee was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Vancouver police are investigating the cause of the crash.

