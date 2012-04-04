Sheriff’s Office: Driver tried to run down deputies in Salem

A Salem man is accused of trying to run down two deputies before ditching his car and hiding from authorities in a closet.



Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman Don Thomson said two deputies were called to a home in the 4600 block of Glenwood Drive Southeast on Wednesday morning after a report of a disturbance. The 911 caller reported a stranger had parked in the driveway while people were at the house.

The driver of the 1986 Ford Bronco was trying to leave, Thomson said, but was blocked by a parked car and trailer belonging to the 911 caller.

The deputies watched as the driver then repeatedly rammed his car into the trailer in an attempt to get out, authorities said. The deputies tried to get the driver to stop, but he instead locked the door and continued to hit the trailer, according to the sheriff's office.



Eventually, Thomson said, the driver managed to push the trailer aside but hit a deputy in the legs.

The driver then backed onto the road where another deputy was standing. Thomson said that deputy had to jump out of the way as the driver quickly backed into a patrol car, causing major damage.

Investigators said the driver then accelerated forward toward the same deputy, narrowly missing him again.



The other deputy then ran to his patrol car and followed the driver until he abandoned the Bronco on the playground at Four Corners Elementary School. The driver fled on foot but was found about an hour later in the closet of a home on Elma Avenue Southeast, Thomson said.

Deputies said the driver's name was deduced by residents at the scene and he has been identified as 37-year-old Willie Ray Williams, a transient with an extensive criminal history dating back to 1994.

Williams was wanted on several Marion County warrants, including a felony warrant for assaulting a police officer. He is being held on two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of hit-and-run, criminal mischief, attempting to elude and trespass.

Four Corners Elementary and Houck Middle School were locked down for about an hour during the search.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

