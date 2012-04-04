Mystery surrounds WWII-era photo album page left at post office

The public is being asked to help solve a mystery surrounding a World War II-era photo album page that was left behind at the Newport Post Office several months ago.

The page recently came to the attention of Steve Wyatt, executive director of the Lincoln County Historical Society, when he stopped by the post office and a clerk asked him about it.

Wyatt said there is no apparent local connection. But he did some research and learned the photos were probably taken shortly after WWII, most likely at the liberation of Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Passau, Germany.

Mauthausen-Gusen was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany and many of its inmates were Soviet and Spanish intellectuals. The camp was among the last to be freed.

One of the page's pictures shows what appears to be a U.S. soldier next to a sign pointing to Passau and Deggendorf, a post-war camp for displaced Jewish refugees.

Another picture shows a mass funeral with rows of simple wooden caskets.

"This page should either go back to its rightful owner or to a museum that is focused on World War II, concentration camps or the history of this region of Germany," Wyatt said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the album page is asked to contact Wyatt at the Lincoln County Historical Society at 541-265-7509.

