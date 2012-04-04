Man pleads not guilty to prostituting teenage girl

A suspected pimp was arraigned Wednesday on several charges for his alleged involvement in the forced prostitution of a 17-year-old girl.

Kenneth White was arrested last month along with his roommate, Dorothy Phillips. He pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting sex abuse of a minor, promoting prostitution/persistent offender and unlawful imprisonment.

White and Phillips are accused of holding the girl against her will and then forcing her to have sex with men for money.

Phillips was arraigned last week on charges of promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor.

The suspects' trial is set to begin in May.

Previous story:

March 23, 2012: Roommates accused of sex trafficking

