Sake Fest PDX set for Thursday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Are you a sake fan?

Then you might want to pick up a ticket to Sake Fest PDX, being held Thursday night in the Grand Ballroom of the Governor Hotel in downtown Portland.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and visitors will be able to sample top Japanese and U.S. sake brands.

Tickets cost $49 per person in advance online or $59 at the door.

For more information, visit sakeone.com.

