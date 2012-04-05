Sake Fest PDX set for Thursday

Are you a sake fan?



Then you might want to pick up a ticket to Sake Fest PDX, being held Thursday night in the Grand Ballroom of the Governor Hotel in downtown Portland.



The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and visitors will be able to sample top Japanese and U.S. sake brands.



Tickets cost $49 per person in advance online or $59 at the door.



For more information, visit sakeone.com.



Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.