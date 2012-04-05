Coast Guard fires on Japanese ghost ship - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard fires on Japanese ghost ship

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
U.S. Coast Guard U.S. Coast Guard
OVER THE GULF OF ALASKA (AP) -

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has unleashed cannon fire at a Japanese vessel set adrift by last year's tsunami, stopping the ship's long, lonely voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

Spokesman Paul Webb says a Coast Guard cutter fired Thursday on the abandoned 164-foot Ryou-Un Maru in the waters of the Gulf of Alaska and more than 150 miles from land.

The Japanese ship was destined for scrapping when the Japan earthquake struck so there is no cargo on board.

The Coast Guard decided to sink it, rather than risk the chance of it running aground or endangering other vessels.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.