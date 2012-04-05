Forecasters: Cold-core funnel clouds possible this afternoon

A pilot reported seeing a funnel cloud between Wilsonville and Aurora this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It happened at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday and didn't touch the ground. The pilot said the funnel dissipated then reformed before dissipating again. The pilot verified he saw rotation and that it was a small funnel with tight circulation, according to the storm report.



More cold-core funnels are possible this afternoon, the NWS said.

According to the FOX 12 Weather Blog, there was also a report of a possible funnel cloud touching down on a state building in Salem and causing minor damage. The report remains unconfirmed, however.

FOX 12 meteorologists said the potential for pop-up thunderstorms and funnel clouds will last until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

