Neighbors oppose new strip club in southeast Portland

Homeowners in southeast Portland are fighting to keep a new strip club out of their neighborhood.

Concerned residents attended a hearing Thursday before the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which must decide whether to grant a license to a new Casa Diablo location on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in the Sellwood-Westmoreland neighborhood.

After hearing testimony from both sides of the issue, the Liquor Control Commission decided to delay a decision for another two months.

Casa Diablo already has a location in Northwest Portland on St. Helens Road. Their second location would be next to another strip club already in existence, The Acropolis.

Neighbors who oppose the business say they worry about the potential for noise, crime and other problems related to alcohol and adult business, as well as its proximity to Johnson Creek Park.

So far, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission says it's received opposition from the City of Portland as well as about 70 letters from citizens.

Meanwhile, Johnny Diablo Zukle, of Casa Diablo, says his current location has barely any crime and has proved to be a safe and successful business. He says the new location would be good for job creation and good for the economy.

Opponents of the proposed Casa Diablo disagree with the argument about lack of crime, citing Portland police reports.

The issue is expected to go before the Liquor Control Commission again in June. In the meantime, the residents and licenses are urged to work together to address their concerns.

