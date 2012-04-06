Spring Beer and Wine Fest - KPTV - FOX 12

Spring Beer and Wine Fest

PORTLAND, OR

If you're looking to quench your thirst this weekend in Portland, the 18th annual Spring Beer and Wine Fest is Friday and Saturday.

The festival highlights top brewers from all around the region and also supports local charities, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

There is free admission for the first 1,000 guests on each day.

The Spring Beer and Wine Fest is being held at the Oregon Convention Center.

For complete information, visit springbeerfest.com.

