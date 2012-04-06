Tualatin police say man impersonated cop

Tualatin police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.



A Tualatin Police Department officer spotted a car with red and blue emergency lights in the back window Thursday night at roughly 11:30 p.m.



As the officer began to drive up to the car, the driver of the red Volkswagen GTI drove away. The officer then made a traffic stop, and learned the man had multiple items in his car that could be used to imitate an officer.



Police said they found a ballistic vest and a police equipment belt, in addition to the red and blue emergency lights.



Robert Burke Jr., 44, of Vancouver, was driving the car, and now faces a charge of criminal impersonation of a police officer.



Officers said they linked Burke to a similar incident in Tualatin that happened in late March.

Anyone who may have had contact with Burke, or who was stopped by him in what they thought was a traffic stop, is asked to call 503-691-4800.



