Tualatin police say man impersonated cop - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin police say man impersonated cop

Posted: Updated:
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

A Tualatin Police Department officer spotted a car with red and blue emergency lights in the back window Thursday night at roughly 11:30 p.m.

As the officer began to drive up to the car, the driver of the red Volkswagen GTI drove away. The officer then made a traffic stop, and learned the man had multiple items in his car that could be used to imitate an officer.

Police said they found a ballistic vest and a police equipment belt, in addition to the red and blue emergency lights.

Robert Burke Jr., 44, of Vancouver, was driving the car, and now faces a charge of criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Officers said they linked Burke to a similar incident in Tualatin that happened in late March.

Anyone who may have had contact with Burke, or who was stopped by him in what they thought was a traffic stop, is asked to call 503-691-4800.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.