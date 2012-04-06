Silent film festival looking for entries

Aspiring filmmakers under the age of 20 are encouraged to try their hand at something unique.

The Youth Silent Film Festival is looking for entries. Finalists will be able to see their movie on a big screen with live accompaniment and win cash prizes.

Interested filmmakers must submit their silent films by April 13. To see examples of past winners, head to www.makesilentfilm.com.

The winners will be announced June 7 at the Rose Festival Creative Youth Awards at the Hollywood Theatre.

For ticket information, click here.

FOX 12 Oregon is your official Rose Festival station.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

