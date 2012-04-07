Aldridge, Blazers beat buzzer to top Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge's buzzer-beating 17-foot jumper lifted the Portland Trail Blazers to a 99-97 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.



Raymond Felton scored 16 of his season-high 30 points during Portland's 30-10 surge in the third quarter.

Aldridge, a former Dallas-area high school star who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, made the fallaway jumper over the Mavericks' Brendan Haywood at the overtime buzzer for the victory and was mobbed by teammates at center court.



Jamal Crawford added 14 points for the Blazers, who've won four of six to remain in playoff contention with 10 games left.



Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Jason Terry scored 18 points to lead Dallas.

