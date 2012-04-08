Dog helps people escape from house fire - KPTV - FOX 12

Dog helps people escape from house fire

OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Fire crews put out a fire early Sunday morning at a home on Upper Aldercrest in Oak Grove.

Three people living in the home woke up to a barking dog at about 1:25 a.m. They then discovered a well involved fire consuming their newly remodeled house.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters were careful not to disturb a bio-diesel storage operation located in the attached garage.

The fire did not spread to near by homes.

Investigators estimate the fire caused about $200,000 in damage, including a camper that was parked in the driveway.

The Red Cross was helping the victims Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

