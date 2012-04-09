Troopers charge Cottage Grove man in fatal crash

Oregon State Police say a man was driving under the influence early Sunday when his pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a car on Highway 99 north of Cottage Grove.

The 3 a.m. crash killed 40-year-old Teresa Marie Grondona, of Cottage Grove. The pickup driver, 33-year-old Jeremy Henry, of Cottage Grove, was treated at Cottage Grove Community Hospital for minor injuries and jailed on drunken driving and manslaughter charges.

Grondona's mother, Linda Flagg, told The Register-Guard she was two weeks away from finishing a degree in criminal justice at Lane Community College.

Grondona's daughter, Tashina Carnes, told KVAL that at the time of the crash her mother was on her way to give an intoxicated friend a ride home. Carnes also said her father was killed in a drunken driving accident years ago.

