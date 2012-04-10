What would make the perfect Andy Carson Doughnut?

How would you like to design your own Voodoo Doughnut?



FOX 12's Andy Carson has a birthday coming up and Voodoo wants to help celebrate.



We're asking what would make up the perfect Andy Carson Doughnut.



If your doughnut is selected, Voodoo might offer it up on their menu for a limited time.



It doesn't have to be round -- you change the shape of the yeast doughnut.



If you limit the number of odd items, the more likely Voodoo will be able to mass-create the doughnut for a limited time.



Just head to the Good Day Oregon Facebook page to submit your idea -- www.facebook.com/gooddayoregon.



The winner will be announced on "More Good Day Oregon" on April 16th -- Andy's birthday.



