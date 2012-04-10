Portland jets scramble when Korean Airlines jetliner diverted

Fighter jets from Portland were scrambled when a Korean Airlines Boeing 777 was diverted to a Canadian Forces base on Vancouver Island because of an in-flight emergency.

The Canadian Forces says in a news release the flight was traveling from Vancouver International Airport and was diverted at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Major Melinda Lapore, spokeswoman for the 142nd Fighter Wing/Air National Guard, said jets were scrambled from Portland during the incident.



The military says emergency personnel are securing the aircraft in accordance with normal procedures.

The military base is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

